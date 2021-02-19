Hiring alert: Butler County company to host fair for dozens of jobs next week

Deceuninck North America will host a job fair on Feb. 26 to recruit candidates for full-time opportunities in manufacturing
Deceuninck, a producer of window and door systems, is actively recruiting candidates for 60 full-time jobs at its facility in Monroe. Interested candidates can learn about opportunities in manufacturing, material science and warehousing and apply in person at the job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Monroe facility located at 351 N. Garver Road, or apply online at workatdna.com.
Employees can build a successful career in a wide range of positions – from manufacturing and production to warehousing and maintenance with growth and advancement opportunities.
Deceuninck offers competitive wage and benefits packages with medical and dental insurance, disability and life insurance, a 401(K) match; professional development and skills training; and community involvement. The hourly rate is $15 to $20, depending on experience.
Deceuninck North America, LLC is an industry leading fully integrated design, compounding, tooling, lamination, fiberglass pultrusion and PVC extrusion company that produces energy-efficient residential and commercial window and door systems.
The company is committed to developing high-performance products and has customers that produce more than seven million windows and doors annually. Its headquarters are in Monroe, with a facility in Fernley, Nev.
Deceuninck North America is part of the Deceuninck Group, an integrated global organization that produces PVC window systems for the building industry.
Deceuninck Group employs 3,600 people servicing more than 4,000 customers in 91 countries with worldwide production facilities. For more information, please visit DeceuninckNA.com.