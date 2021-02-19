Hiring alert: Butler County company to host fair for dozens of jobs next week

Deceuninck, a producer of window and door systems, is actively recruiting candidates for 60 full-time jobs at its facility in Monroe. Interested candidates can learn about opportunities in manufacturing, material science and warehousing and apply in person at the job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Monroe facility located at 351 N. Garver Road, or apply online at workatdna.com.

Employees can build a successful career in a wide range of positions – from manufacturing and production to warehousing and maintenance with growth and advancement opportunities.