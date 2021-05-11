High school students weld ‘Cinderella’ carriage for Hamilton display

“The seniors tore open the boxes and laid all the parts out. Learning to read blueprints and assembly drawings are both an integral part of the welding technology curriculum, so the assembly went very smooth,” said McKinney.

“The kids were very excited to have played a role in the carriage project coming to life. In regard to what the students learned, first they were able to apply what they had learned in class to a real-world project, and second it’s important to give back and help our community whenever possible.”

The career school is one of the largest in Ohio and serves all of Butler County’s public school districts as well as Northwest Schools in northern Hamilton County.

McKinney said the students who did most if not all of the work were Quinn Meier, a senior at Northwest’s Colerain High School, and Isaiah Kakaris, a Madison High School senior.

The project also combined with a Hamilton High School carpentry class building wooden flower boxes for display outside the event center at 100 S. Third St..

Emphasizing the public aspect of the project provides both a stage for the students’ work and an important lesson, he said.

“I always remind the students that if it wasn’t for (school) tax dollars we would not have a welding program, so taking on this project was one way for the kids to use their education and skills to support the folks that support our Welding Technology Program. I think it’s important for the students to understand that performing community service is a win win.”