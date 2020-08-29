High school football cancelations show fast-changing landscape of coronavirus in southwest Ohio

“It’s frustrating for sure, but we’re following the advice of our local health department, and as a result we had no choice but to cancel our week 1 game. We will be back at practice soon and we’re looking forward to opening our season next Saturday at Purcell Marian High School.”

It’s the latest example of the testing and public reporting procedures being created in this first-of-its-kind back-to-school season under the continued threat of the coronavirus.

DeWine on Thursday ordered a more uniform approach for Ohio’s 613 public school systems. When a parent or guardian reports a child will not be attending because they have or will be tested for COVID-19, the school will be required to report it within 48 hours to the local health department. In turn, the local health department will then report it to the Ohio Department of Health.

Additionally, schools will be required to inform the public about the positive case, and notify parents and guardians in writing — which can either be a letter, email or other digital communication ― about the case and include as much information without disclosing protected health information.

“Prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff,” DeWine said.

He also said that just because there is a case at the school “doesn’t mean the school has done anything wrong.”

“The spread you see in the community will be reflected in the schools,” he said.

Rhonda Parker, superintendent of New Miami Schools, said district had no choice in canceling its football opener.

“A staff member of the New Miami was positively identified as contracting COVID-19. After contract tracing, the Butler County Public Health Agency issued a quarantine for those staff members and students that were impacted by the possible exposure by the staff member,” said Parker.

“As a result, the football game had to be cancelled.”