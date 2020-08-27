Carlisle athlete, five staff members test positive for COVID-19 weeks before school starts

CARLISLE — A Carlisle High School soccer player, a close relative to a Carlisle staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus, has tested positive, the Journal-News learned today.
Carlisle Local Schools has five non-teaching employees test positive for the coronavirus, said Tom Isaacs, interim superintendent.
He said the five employees and the male student are quarantining at home. The employees haven’t been in the school’s building since Aug. 21.
Isaacs said the soccer player hasn’t come in contact with any other students or staff members.
“It appears the employees who tested positive are all likely to have been exposed to COVID-19 when they were together last Thursday, Aug. 20,” read a statement from the school that was sent to staff and parents.
Some of the employees experienced symptoms such as a sore throat, fever and shortness of breath while others experienced no symptoms at all.
Carlisle is set to return to school Sept. 8.
“The staff is excited to welcome students back to school and the district will continue working on safety and hygiene protocols to protect the health of all,” Isaacs said.