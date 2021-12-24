Health care providers get federal money to expand telehealth

UC Medical Center will receive $1 million to “purchase of headsets, webcams, and telehealth software” to serve patients and allow isolated patients to stay in contact with loved ones, according to a release from the FCC. Centerpoint Health will get $153,208 to purchase “remote monitoring devices to expand their telehealth footprint and manage care for patients with chronic conditions, maternity patients, and to assist providers with making clinical decisions in the virtual space.”

“We needed to have a better infrastructure so we could provide a telehealth platform that is stronger and has more security,” explained Lorrie Glenn, CEO of Centerpoint Health.