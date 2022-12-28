Hamilton’s Gold Star Chili relocating from Main Street to Brookwood Avenue

“For efficiency, for drive-thru capabilities and things, it’s what most restaurants are moving to,” Naab said, adding that it usually only takes about 90 days to get newer fast-food restaurants up and running.

“Once they start, it’s a pretty clean process,” Naab said.

Hayden said she was told by Gold Star Chili corporate that this new restaurant will allow the company to bring its expanded menu, including burgers and fries, to Hamilton.

Gold Star Chili still has to finish some paperwork before work can officially begin on the new grounds, Hayden said, but added that the company is “ready to go” otherwise.

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller said Gold Star Chili officials are “really enthusiastic” to begin the new venture.