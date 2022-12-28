Hamilton’s Gold Star Chili relocating from Main Street to Brookwood Avenue

Hamilton’s Gold Star Chili is planning a move from Main Street to Brookwood Avenue, bringing a drive-thru and an extended menu along with it.
The location will take the place of the vacant Pizza Hut building at 108 N Brookwood Ave. Liz Hayden, the director of planning for Hamilton, presented a rendering of Gold Star Chili’s new look to city council on Dec. 14.
Hayden said the city is unaware of any future plans for the chili eatery’s old location at 1246 Main St. Gold Star leased that building, which is owned by Phillips Edison & Company, an Ohio-based shopping center developer.
“It definitely will be moving, I just don’t know what’s gonna happen with that building,” Hayden said.
Council Member Tim Naab said the building that Gold Star is proposing is similar in style to that of most other modern fast food joints, like Taco Bell, specifically.
“For efficiency, for drive-thru capabilities and things, it’s what most restaurants are moving to,” Naab said, adding that it usually only takes about 90 days to get newer fast-food restaurants up and running.
“Once they start, it’s a pretty clean process,” Naab said.
Hayden said she was told by Gold Star Chili corporate that this new restaurant will allow the company to bring its expanded menu, including burgers and fries, to Hamilton.
Gold Star Chili still has to finish some paperwork before work can officially begin on the new grounds, Hayden said, but added that the company is “ready to go” otherwise.
Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller said Gold Star Chili officials are “really enthusiastic” to begin the new venture.
