Hamilton’s Cunningham sisters win round on ‘The Voice,’ a Fairfield grad’s Bengals video goes viral and more: 5 uplifting stories this week

The 12-second clip, which has been viewed 754,000 times as of Thursday morning, shows Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah celebrating after a 2-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He holds both arms outstretched as running back Joe Mixon and tight end Mitchell Wilcox congratulate him.

Day, a 2019 Fairfield High School graduate, was sitting in the front row with friends. He picks up the story there.

Hamilton’s Cunningham Sisters win round on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Caption Hamilton's The Cunningham Sisters performed Tuesday on NBC-TV's The Voice program. PROVIDED

The Cunningham Sisters of Hamilton won a round Tuesday on the NBC-TV singing program The Voice, beating contestant Parker McKay in a close battle. They will go on to sing more on the show.

The three faced off, all singing Lesley Gore’s “It’s My Party (And I’ll Cry if I Want To),” taking turns with solos.

The four celebrity judges were impressed with both acts, but particularly with Macie, 15, and Marie, 13.

‘There is light at the end of the tunnel,’ says Middletown oncology nurse who became breast cancer survivor

Credit: Nick Graham

For Kelly Huntey, an oncology nurse at Atrium Medical Center’s outpatient infusion treatment center, it was supposed to be a routine 3-D mammogram.

Huntey, 54, started getting breast exams 19 years ago and there was no reason to believe the result of this mammogram would be alarming.

But the mammogram in late March showed a spot on her right breast. The Monroe resident has fibrocystic breast disease so she was used to having cysts and calcium deposits show up on her mammograms.

Butler County high school girl wins international gold medal in karate

Caption Badin High School junior Kendyl Roberts earned a gold medal during competition at the World Karate Championships in Romania in late September. She has been training for 10 years and the 17-year-old represented the U.S. in three events during the world competition. CONTRIBUTED

In recent years the karate skills of a Badin High School student have seen her compete around America but junior Kendyl Roberts recently upped her game by bringing home a world championship title from her first international event.

The 17-year-old won top honors earlier this month in the World Karate Championships in Romania with a gold medal in Sai, which is a short sword weapons form of karate, according to Badin school officials.

“It was one of the best times of my life,” said Roberts, whose family lives in Butler County’s Liberty Twp.

Young Butler County entrepreneur wins national award for eye-opening food aid

Caption Levi Grimm, an Okeana native, was named an honoree for the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, an award that recognizes 25 outstanding young leaders (15 winners and 10 honorees) who’ve made a profoundly positive impact on their communities. CONTRIBUTED

Levi Grimm, an Okeana native, joined the student nonprofit, JEE Foods, at 16. An aspiring entrepreneur, he initially saw it as an opportunity to gain some business experience. It quickly became much more than that.

“I grew into the social aspects of it,” he said. “How I could make a bigger role in the community and have a lasting impact. I grew up in a small community where people knew and cared for each other. In tough times, we needed that support. So, I thought, ‘why can’t we do that in a larger scenario?’”

Grimm’s efforts culminated in being named an honoree for the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, an award that recognizes 25 outstanding young leaders (15 winners and 10 honorees) who’ve made a profoundly positive impact on their communities. As JEE Foods is funded by a combination of community donations, grants and entrepreneurial competitions, Grimm said the award is a major boost in a world where his young age can be a liability.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Boys & Girls Club lands veteran school administrator as new CEO

Caption Sharon Redmond, formerly a top official with Ursuline Academy of Cincinnati, was recently named as the new chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty. The $6.9 million, 30,000-square-foot youth club in Olde West Chester is one of the premier youth facilities in southwest Ohio. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

A new leader is stepping to the forefront for one of the region’s premier Boys & Girls clubs.

Sharon Redmond, formerly president of Ursuline Academy of Cincinnati, was recently named as the new chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty.

“I believe in the (club’s) mission and I was impressed with the young members I met when I toured the facility,” said Redmond, a career educator whose work includes supervisory positions with five other private and public high schools.

