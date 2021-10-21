Boys & Girls Club lands veteran school administrator as new CEO

“I also had the opportunity to meet with some members of the leadership team and I was very impressed with their dedication, professionalism, and passion for the mission.”

Redmond will take over the CEO role held by Patti Alderson, who has assumed the new title of founder and director of resource development for the club.

Alderson worked with Redmond at Ursuline Academy for five years and said she is “thrilled and grateful that we have such an amazing executive joining the team.”

The club is located in Olde West Chester – in West Chester Twp. - but also serves youth in the adjacent Liberty Twp.

It came about through a long-term leasing agreement with Lakota Schools for the former school campus at 8735 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, was years in the making and continues to fundraise from local businesses and individuals as well as pursuing state and federal grant money.

Most of the club’s members – about 90% – are Lakota School students as the district has provided busing for many students to the club after school.

The facility caters and encourages both the athletic and intellectual growth of its members with after-school homework clubs, academic programs including a model rocket club for budding scientists.

Redmond said “I am looking forward to working with the leadership team as we continue to advance the mission that is so very dear to their minds and hearts and meeting and working with members of the West Chester/Liberty community.”

