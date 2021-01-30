Hamilton’s chamber of commerce celebrates Whalens as citizens of the year

At the Annual Meeting of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, one of Hamilton’s two Citizens of the Year, Karen Whalen, was amused by the fact that she and husband Jack Whalen shared a unique honor.
Although it was the chamber’s 111th annual meeting, “We realized that we’re the very first virtual citizen of the year,” she said, during the first-ever virtual annual meeting, where more than 167 people reigistered to watch online and 50-plus had food from Tano Bistro delivered.
“We sincerely hope we’re the last virtual ones,” she quipped.
Co-winner and husband Jack Whalen said early in his career he realized the importance of surrounding himself with talented people.
“Because of their talent, they’ve made us look good,” he said about the ‘Fix our Streets Committee,’ which last year provided the support, against very long odds, that helped Hamilton’s street-repair levy win voter approval. He mentioned each member by name, noting they met ever two-to-three weeks for two years.
Mentioning another gifted person, he said, “54 years ago — I’ve known her for 57 years — a very talented individual, I’m going to turn it over to Karen.”
“We are thrilled with the forward momentum of our hometown,” Karen Whalen said, before the pair put on facemasks, one that said “Thank,” and the other that said “You.”
Incoming board chairman Ryan Stitzel of ODW Logistics in his remarks at the meeting announced that with the chamber’s staff, “They all work so hard that anything seems possible.”
“This past year, probably more than any, really showed the value of the chamber as we navigated through covid,” Stitzel said. “Like all other businesses, they adjusted to meet the needs of their customers, you all.”
“We heard several times, from several people, that the chamber was where they looked for any new information coming out” for federal and local programs that could help them survive the economic downturn, he added.
“The Spooky Nook (indoor sports complex) is moving right along, and not just the city, but the region is gearing up for it,” he said.
“There’s still work to be done. We need to continue to believe in Hamilton, continue to break down the misconceptions,” Stitzel said. “I challenge you all to be involved as much as you can. You don’t have to business to do this, but maybe something simple, like picking up a piece of trash instead of walking by it.”
Stitzel said his goal for the year is to have local businesses ally with other local businesses and use their services when it makes economic sense.
”If you need a cleaning service, let’s use a local one,” he said. “If you need a bank or financial service, let’s use a local one. If you’re going to have a night on the town, with dinner and drinks, let’s do that locally.”
He also said he dislikes the phrase “new normal.”
“We decide what is normal,” Stitzel said.