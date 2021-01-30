Hamilton’s chamber of commerce celebrates Whalens as citizens of the year

Mentioning another gifted person, he said, “54 years ago — I’ve known her for 57 years — a very talented individual, I’m going to turn it over to Karen.”

“We are thrilled with the forward momentum of our hometown,” Karen Whalen said, before the pair put on facemasks, one that said “Thank,” and the other that said “You.”

This year's Hamilton Citizens of the Year were Karen and Jack Whalen. Karen, a native Hamiltonian, said people through the years have told her she deserved an award for bringing Jack to Hamilton from New York state. PROVIDED

Incoming board chairman Ryan Stitzel of ODW Logistics in his remarks at the meeting announced that with the chamber’s staff, “They all work so hard that anything seems possible.”

“This past year, probably more than any, really showed the value of the chamber as we navigated through covid,” Stitzel said. “Like all other businesses, they adjusted to meet the needs of their customers, you all.”

“We heard several times, from several people, that the chamber was where they looked for any new information coming out” for federal and local programs that could help them survive the economic downturn, he added.

“The Spooky Nook (indoor sports complex) is moving right along, and not just the city, but the region is gearing up for it,” he said.

“There’s still work to be done. We need to continue to believe in Hamilton, continue to break down the misconceptions,” Stitzel said. “I challenge you all to be involved as much as you can. You don’t have to business to do this, but maybe something simple, like picking up a piece of trash instead of walking by it.”

Stitzel said his goal for the year is to have local businesses ally with other local businesses and use their services when it makes economic sense.

”If you need a cleaning service, let’s use a local one,” he said. “If you need a bank or financial service, let’s use a local one. If you’re going to have a night on the town, with dinner and drinks, let’s do that locally.”

He also said he dislikes the phrase “new normal.”

“We decide what is normal,” Stitzel said.