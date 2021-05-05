Hamilton’s 2nd Chipotle to open this year, company says

“We are planning to open a new Chipotle restaurant at 1510 S. Erie Blvd. in early fall,” company spokeswoman Erin Wolford said about the former Hardee’s location.

Like the city’s first Chipotle, which opened in October 2019, the new restaurant will have a “Chipotlane,” a pickup window for people who order online, Wolford said. Hamilton’s first restaurant was the second in Greater Cincinnati to have that feature.