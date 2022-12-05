Hamilton woman missing for a year; vigil tonight marking anniversary

The family searching on their own previously found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods, but no other sign of Kara.

Lisa Hyde told the Journal-News she chose Crawford Woods as the vigil location because she believes Kara was there the day she disappeared.

Law enforcement as well as the Hamilton County Search and Recovery team have searched Crawford Woods three times in the past year and did not find Kara, her mother said.

A reward for information about Kara’s disappearance has increased this year to $4,000.

“I would like to ask people to call in any infor they have. You never know, it just may find Kara,” Lisa Hyde said.

In previous interviews Lisa Hyde said she believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, should call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or 785-1300.