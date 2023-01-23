Hamilton Waffle House hit by gunfire; some injured by shattered glass

Another caller inside said the window was hit, then shattered. She too was on the floor with other employees.

A caller screamed, “we just got shot up,” and said there were a bunch of kid running.

Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said neither the restaurant or anyone inside were the target. There was some type of dispute in the parking lot or the back access road and the building was hit. He said no casing was recovered.

Two 911 calls were placed from area residents who told dispatchers they hearing multiple shots and then a vehicle speeding away.

“I am on Campbell Avenue. Heard a drive by shooting. Ten or 11 shots,” a male caller said.

A man pulling into the lot with his son for a meal called and stated, “There must have been a bad fight. They busted out the windows (at Waffle House).” He said he was driving away.

Dispatchers also got a call from a driver stating a suspect was behind Taco Bell, which is next door.

HPD said the incident is under investigation and had no additional information to release on Monday.