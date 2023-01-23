journal-news logo
X

Hamilton Waffle House hit by gunfire; some injured by shattered glass

News
By
Updated 24 minutes ago
HPD says the incident is under investigation.

HAMILTON — The Waffle House on High Street was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning that sent customers diving for cover and a window shattered, according 911 calls.

Officers responded about 2:05 a.m. to the diner for shots fired that broke out window glass.

The Hamilton Police report states a 28-year-old woman received a minor injury and two other people were near the window when it was hit, but apparently they were not injured.

ExploreEscaped inmates arrested in Butler County waive extradition to Missouri

Dispatchers received eight calls, four from inside the restaurant where terrified workers and customers said they were on the floor.

“Somebody just shot through the windows at Waffle House on High Street,” a female caller told dispatchers. “Customers (are) ducking under tables … a customer was hit with glass.”

Another caller inside said the window was hit, then shattered. She too was on the floor with other employees.

A caller screamed, “we just got shot up,” and said there were a bunch of kid running.

Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said neither the restaurant or anyone inside were the target. There was some type of dispute in the parking lot or the back access road and the building was hit. He said no casing was recovered.

Two 911 calls were placed from area residents who told dispatchers they hearing multiple shots and then a vehicle speeding away.

ExploreWest Chester police seek help identifying assault suspect

“I am on Campbell Avenue. Heard a drive by shooting. Ten or 11 shots,” a male caller said.

A man pulling into the lot with his son for a meal called and stated, “There must have been a bad fight. They busted out the windows (at Waffle House).” He said he was driving away.

Dispatchers also got a call from a driver stating a suspect was behind Taco Bell, which is next door.

HPD said the incident is under investigation and had no additional information to release on Monday.

In Other News
1
Escaped inmates arrested in Butler County waive extradition to Missouri
2
North Hamilton Crossing meeting tonight at Fairwood Elementary
3
West Chester Twp. commits entire $6.6M pandemic relief funds to...
4
Trial of former Butler Co. magistrate who claims she was fired for...
5
Hamilton agrees to expand JEDD, Fairfield Twp. to consider next month

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top