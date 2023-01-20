West Chester police seek help identifying assault suspect

The West Chester Police Dept. is attempting to identify a suspect from an assault that happened around 7:47 a.m. Jan. 8 at Speedway, 7397 Tylersville Road.
The suspect is a female who fled after getting into the passenger side of a dark colored Chevrolet SUV, according to West Chester Police.
Police are asking anyone who may know the identity or whereabouts of this suspect to call them at (513) 777-2231. Tips may also be reported online at WestChesterOH.org/Tips or by calling (513) 759-7272.
In Other News
1
Ten to be inducted in Hamilton High School Athletic Hall of Fame
2
Letter from Lakota superintendent says resignation due to ‘hostile work...
3
Hamilton business openings continue: ‘We have people calling us now’
4
Want a Joe Burrow autograph? Bring lots of money
5
A timeline of the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history: Jury...
About the Author