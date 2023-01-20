BreakingNews
Ten to be inducted in Hamilton High School Athletic Hall of Fame
journal-news logo
X

West Chester police seek help identifying assault suspect

News
By Staff
27 minutes ago

The West Chester Police Dept. is attempting to identify a suspect from an assault that happened around 7:47 a.m. Jan. 8 at Speedway, 7397 Tylersville Road.

The suspect is a female who fled after getting into the passenger side of a dark colored Chevrolet SUV, according to West Chester Police.

Police are asking anyone who may know the identity or whereabouts of this suspect to call them at (513) 777-2231. Tips may also be reported online at WestChesterOH.org/Tips or by calling (513) 759-7272.

ExplorePolice want help finding missing mom whose SUV was found abandoned

In Other News
1
Ten to be inducted in Hamilton High School Athletic Hall of Fame
2
Letter from Lakota superintendent says resignation due to ‘hostile work...
3
Hamilton business openings continue: ‘We have people calling us now’
4
Want a Joe Burrow autograph? Bring lots of money
5
A timeline of the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history: Jury...

About the Author

Staff
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top