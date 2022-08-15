journal-news logo
Hamilton utilities department cannot accept payments this weekend

The city of Hamilton utility payment portal will be down temporarily offline from Thursday, Aug. 18, afternoon to Monday, Aug. 22, morning. The city will make maintenance and software upgrades during this time. The inability to process payments during these times includes any type of payment, including online, at the bill-pay kiosks, over the phone, and in person at the city building. PROVIDED

By Avery Kreemer
46 minutes ago
Provider is suspending disconnections

Hamilton’s utility payment portal will be out of service from the end of the day Thursday through the morning of Aug. 22.

Hamilton Utility representatives said it is making “every effort to minimize the impact of the system outage,” but Hamilton Utility users will not be able to make their payments online, over the phone, in person or via payment kiosk.

The provider will be limiting utility invoices during the outage and will be suspending disconnections now through Aug. 22.

