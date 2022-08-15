Hamilton utilities department cannot accept payments this weekend

Hamilton’s utility payment portal will be out of service from the end of the day Thursday through the morning of Aug. 22.
Hamilton Utility representatives said it is making “every effort to minimize the impact of the system outage,” but Hamilton Utility users will not be able to make their payments online, over the phone, in person or via payment kiosk.
The provider will be limiting utility invoices during the outage and will be suspending disconnections now through Aug. 22.
In Other News
1
Man who stole more than $730K from animal shelter sentenced to prison
2
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed last week in Middletown
3
32 students aboard school bus that crashes into College Corner home...
4
New Cincinnati Zoo hippo is named ‘Fritz’
5
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
About the Author