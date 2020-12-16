Hamilton urban garden wins approval to add storage container on property

Some 90 percent of the produce grown is given to local food pantries, community-meal centers and residents living in the food-insecure neighborhood.

“HUGS has become a very crucially needed resource in this neighborhood,” the organization’s application stated.

HUGS grows its produce on raised garden beds and in a large greenhouse that allows gardening throughout the year. In addition to producing food, it also helps people learn how to become gardeners.

The container will be situated 12 feet from the southern property line and 58 feet behind the eastern property line along South Front Street.

The city’s planning commission in November recommended the exception with several conditions, including that the shipping container must be free of rust and holes, must be painted as the organization said it would, and if HUGS ever stops farming at the location, the container must be removed.