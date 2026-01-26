Hamilton traffic: City to rebuild Belle Avenue, Dixie Highway intersection

It is designed to create “a simpler connection” between Belle Avenue, Dixie Highway, and South Erie Boulevard (Ohio 4), according to Allen Messer, Hamilton’s director of engineering.

“Right now it’s confusing, particularly to truck drivers, where you have that skewered intersection that exists today,” Messer told Journal-News. “So this would be a more traditional-type intersection that’ll be installed there. It’ll make pedestrian access back and forth across Erie Boulevard safer to facilitate that pedestrian movement.”

Explore New homes rise in Hamilton neighborhood for first time in nearly 50 years

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

To complete this work, Belle Avenue will close from the railroad tracks to Dixie Highway the first week of February, and Dixie Highway will close from Belle to South Erie Boulevard.

The closures are expected to remain in place for approximately nine months while the intersections and roadway are being reconstructed, Messer said.

The project includes the extension of Belle Avenue from Dixie Highway to S. Erie Blvd., reconstruction of Belle Avenue from the railroad to Dixie Highway and new traffic signals at Fox Avenue and Belle Avenue. It also will add turn lanes to improve traffic flow and relocate the Dixie/S. Erie traffic signal farther north to align with the new connection.

When construction wraps up this fall, Dixie Highway will connect to South Erie by way of the Belle Avenue extension to a new signalized intersection.

The project is supported by $1.2 million in grant funding, Messer said.

“What prompted the project was the expansion of Darana Hybrid’s headquarters,” he said. “That’s why we received the grant money is because of the economic benefits of their expansion. They’ll be using what was formerly Dixie Highway as parking (for) their new headquarter building would go right up to that point.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Other major projects set to launch this year include:

The 2026 Concrete Repair & Resurfacing Program, a $7.4 million citywide concrete repair and roadway resurfacing to extend pavement life and improve driving conditions. Construction is expected to begin in February and be completed by the end of the year.

A Concrete Repair & Cape Seal Program, a $2.5 million preventative program beginning in February to preserve existing streets and reduce long-term repair costs. The program is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

NW Washington/West Elkton/North B Street Roundabouts, the nearly $5.5 million first phase of the North Hamilton Crossing, with new roundabouts constructed to improve traffic flow and safety. Utility relocations are expected to begin in June, with roadway construction later in the year.

Hancock Avenue (Crawford Woods) Safe Routes to School, consisting of $306,000 in safety improvements to support safer walking routes for students and families. Construction is anticipated to launch in June and be completed by year’s end and ideally by the start of the 2026-2027 school year, Messer said.

Beltline Trail Phase 4 (Main Street to Eaton Avenue), a nearly $1.6 million extension of the Beltline Trail to improve pedestrian and bicycle connectivity. Construction is expected to begin in July and extend through spring 2027.

G Street Bridge Removal, a $1.7 million removal of the aging bridge structure, with work anticipated to begin in August pending railroad approval. The project is expected to take about three months to complete, Messer said.

Park Avenue Resurfacing, an $800,000 roadway resurfacing project from the High-Main Street Bridge to Eaton Avenue. It is tentatively scheduled to launch this summer, pending Ohio Department of Transportation approval.

“These projects are designed to improve safety, maintain the quality of streets and infrastructure and enhance connections across the city for residents, businesses and visitors,” Messer said.