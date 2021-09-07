Hamilton to consider law against drone voyeurism, other flying acts

Flying drones above other properties, such as homes, would be banned without the owner’s consent, and their use to perform surveillance would be prohibited, as would flying over crime scenes or places where emergency workers are in action.

It also would make it unlawful to use such machines ”in a manner that recklessly endangers persons, wildlife, or property or in a manner that harasses, disturbs, intimidates, annoys or threatens persons.”

The proposed law also would ban people from flying drones over public parks, schools, municipal buildings, or any other property owned or used by the City of Hamilton School District, Hamilton Parks Conservancy or the City of Hamilton. TVHamilton cameras would have an exception.

“I know your situation is awful, but we will definitely look into it,” Mayor Pat Moeller said before the proposed legislation was created. “I do believe we’ll be able to come up with something.”