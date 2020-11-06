Hamilton!: The exclamation point effort that is still remembered across the country

“We really did talk about it for just a couple minutes,” Garuckas said. “They actually voted on it. It failed 2-8 I believe. But yeah, it was the last commission meeting, and it was just something I brought up. It was just one of those funny things.”

That story includes memories from then-Mayor Greg Jolivette, who renaming efforts included an appearance on the CBS Morning News with Charlie Rose.

Jolivette, the mayor at the time and an owner of Jolly’s Drive-In root-beer stands, says he’s glad the city took its shot.

“The whole idea was getting Hamilton recognition, because there’s like 36 other Hamiltons in the country. So we thought we would promote Hamilton this way.”

The exclamation mark was the idea of marketer Stewart Jones of Hamilton, who since has passed away, and he got the idea from the musical, “Oklahoma!”

Those are fun memories for the city, and they were again brought up this week.

The Journal-News covered attention Hamilton received by attempting to add an exclamation point to the city's name in pages on July 13, 1986.

