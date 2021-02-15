Hamilton Schools, state officials continue review of player ineligibility that led to AD resignation

“The district is working with the OHSAA regarding the length of the suspension for the student-athlete in question. A final ruling has yet to be made by the OHSAA,” he said.

Stewart, a veteran area athletic director who held similar positions with Fairfield and Lebanon Schools before being hired by Hamilton Schools last spring, resigned Jan. 21 shortly after the district announced its investigation in conjunction with the OHSAA.

“During the investigation, it was discovered the Hamilton High School Athletic Department and Hamilton High School Athletic Director violated the procedure required by the OHSAA regarding the district residency of a student-athlete,” the district said in a Jan. 21 statement.

The Hamilton team was then ordered by the OHSAA to forfeit all wins up to that point in the season.

A review of Stewart’s personnel records through public records requests submitted by the Journal-News to Hamilton, Lebanon and Fairfield schools, showed no previous records of any similar student eligibility violations with those school systems.

Stewart’s work evaluations at all three districts were almost uniformly exemplary, the review showed.

Hamilton’s overall record is now 4-14 with a Greater Miami Conference record of 2-10.

The team’s final regular season game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. today at Fairfield High School.

Hamilton is scheduled to open its postseason by playing the winner of the Edgewood/Princeton game at 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Fairfield High School.