Hamilton athletic director resigns, basketball team forfeits all wins after rules violation

Hamilton High School’s athletic director has resigned, and the boys basketball team has been ordered to forfeit all wins this season because of a rules violation, school officials said this morning.
A violation of transfer eligibility rules, first investigated by the Ohio High School Athletic Association and then by Hamilton Schools officials, has led to the resignation of Athletic Director Bill Stewart.
“During the investigation, it was discovered the Hamilton High School Athletic Department and Hamilton High School Athletic Director violated the procedure required by the OHSAA regarding the district residency of a student-athlete,” the district said in a statement.
Hamilton was 8-4 this season heading into tonight’s game against Lakota West at Hamilton. The district did not identify which player or players were at issue.
Stewart was hired in April by Hamilton Schools after nine years as Lebanon High School’s athletic director. He spent 32 years as a teacher, administrator and coach at Fairfield Schools.
Stewart did not respond directly to questions regarding the reasons for his resignation but told the Journal-News Friday: “It has been a privilege to serve at Hamilton High School and work with their outstanding administration, coaches, teachers and student-athletes.”
“Hamilton has many bright days ahead and I look forward to following the student-athletes and coaches whom I was honored to work beside and serve,” said Stewart.
Hamilton school officials declined to comment beyond their released statement.
The Journal-News will report more on this as information becomes available.