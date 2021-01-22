Hamilton athletic director resigns, basketball team forfeits all wins after rules violation

Stewart was hired in April by Hamilton Schools after nine years as Lebanon High School’s athletic director. He spent 32 years as a teacher, administrator and coach at Fairfield Schools.

Stewart did not respond directly to questions regarding the reasons for his resignation but told the Journal-News Friday: “It has been a privilege to serve at Hamilton High School and work with their outstanding administration, coaches, teachers and student-athletes.”

“Hamilton has many bright days ahead and I look forward to following the student-athletes and coaches whom I was honored to work beside and serve,” said Stewart.

Hamilton school officials declined to comment beyond their released statement.

The Journal-News will report more on this as information becomes available.