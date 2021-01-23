Long day for Big Blue ends with loss to Lakota West

E.J. Kapihe stands up from the bench during Hamilton's basketball game against Lakota West Friday, January 22, 2021 at Hamilton High School. Kapihe, who came to Hamilton this season after basketball in Hawaii got canceled, did not dress for the game. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Hamilton may continue to play its scheduled games and is eligible to participate in the Division I postseason tournament, according to an OHSAA statement.

“In cooperation with Hamilton High School administrators, it was discovered that a member of the school’s varsity boys basketball team should not have been permitted to participate due to not having a parent living in Ohio, according to OHSAA Bylaw 4-6-2,” the OHSAA said in a statement. As a result, the school must forfeit any victorious contests in which the ineligible student participated and the student may not resume participation until he has a parent who is a resident of Ohio. At this time, there are no other penalties assessed to the school. The team may continue playing its scheduled contests and enter the OHSAA tournament.”

Hamilton coach Kevin Higgins would talk after the game only about the game.

“I’m not talking about it,” he said when asked about anything related to the Stewart’s resignation and the transfer controversy. “I’m not saying anything about it. I cannot talk about it. Don’t ask.”

Lakota West forward Nathan Dudukovich puts up a shot during their basketball game against Hamilton Friday, January 22, 2021 at Hamilton High School. Lakota West won 76-63.

Sophomore forward Nathan Dudukovich scored 28 points, senior guard Kelvin Turner added 20 and six assists and senior forward Brady Weber contributed a career-high 18 points while pulling in 13 rebounds for the Firebirds (8-4, 6-2), who went into the game third in the GMC behind first-place Fairfield and second-place Lakota East. Lakota West, which has won three straight games and four of its last five, is scheduled to play a non-league game against Springboro on Saturday before resuming it’s GMC schedule against Sycamore at Lakota West on Tuesday.

The Big Blue is scheduled to play at Fairfield on Tuesday.

Lakota West coach Jim Leon was asked how impressed he was with Hamilton’s resilience under the circumstances, The Big Blue cut a game-high 14-point, early second-quarter deficit to four by halftime.

“Really impressed,” Leon said. “I texted Kevin earlier in the day and said ‘Sorry about everything that’s going on.’ It’s got to be hard, It’s tough mentally. He said, ‘We’re starting a new season.’”