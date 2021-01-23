Long day for Big Blue ends with loss to Lakota West

HAMILTON -- As if COVID-19 wasn’t wreaking enough havoc on sports seasons, the Hamilton Big Blue boys’ basketball team walked on to its home court Friday night for a Greater Miami Conference game against Lakota West under yet another cloud.
The team and community learned earlier in the day that athletic director Bill Stewart, on the job less than a year after being hired in April, had resigned after the Ohio High School Athletic Association discovered a violation of transfer rules. The discovery and subsequent school district investigation prompted the OHSAA to order the Big Blue to forfeit all of its wins this season, dropping its overall record to 0-12 and GMC log to 0-8 going into the game against the Firebirds.
The usual virus-mandated sparse, masked crowd, along with socially distanced cheerleaders and a pep band, watched as Lakota West (8-4, 6-2) took an early lead and never lost it in a 76-63 win over the suddenly undermanned Big Blue.
Four players listed on the Hamilton’s roster found on the GMC website were missing from the roster provided by the Big Blue stat crew for the game—juniors Andrew Huff, E.J, Kapihe and Sage Tolentino and sophomore Davis Avery. Kapihe and Tolentino are transfers from Hawaii. The 7-foot Tolentino, an Auburn commit, was on hand, but not in uniform due to an injury. Kapihe also did not dress. Big Blue sophomore forward Breeon Ishmail confirmed earlier reports that Kapihe’s transfer was the issue.
“Sage will be back,” said Ishmail, who scored a career-high 25 points and pulled in 11 rebounds. “E.J. won’t. It’s transfer stuff. We’re 0-13. That’s a lot. We’re going to do good for the rest of the season.”
Credit: Nick Graham
Hamilton may continue to play its scheduled games and is eligible to participate in the Division I postseason tournament, according to an OHSAA statement.
“In cooperation with Hamilton High School administrators, it was discovered that a member of the school’s varsity boys basketball team should not have been permitted to participate due to not having a parent living in Ohio, according to OHSAA Bylaw 4-6-2,” the OHSAA said in a statement. As a result, the school must forfeit any victorious contests in which the ineligible student participated and the student may not resume participation until he has a parent who is a resident of Ohio. At this time, there are no other penalties assessed to the school. The team may continue playing its scheduled contests and enter the OHSAA tournament.”
Hamilton coach Kevin Higgins would talk after the game only about the game.
“I’m not talking about it,” he said when asked about anything related to the Stewart’s resignation and the transfer controversy. “I’m not saying anything about it. I cannot talk about it. Don’t ask.”
Credit: Nick Graham
Sophomore forward Nathan Dudukovich scored 28 points, senior guard Kelvin Turner added 20 and six assists and senior forward Brady Weber contributed a career-high 18 points while pulling in 13 rebounds for the Firebirds (8-4, 6-2), who went into the game third in the GMC behind first-place Fairfield and second-place Lakota East. Lakota West, which has won three straight games and four of its last five, is scheduled to play a non-league game against Springboro on Saturday before resuming it’s GMC schedule against Sycamore at Lakota West on Tuesday.
The Big Blue is scheduled to play at Fairfield on Tuesday.
Lakota West coach Jim Leon was asked how impressed he was with Hamilton’s resilience under the circumstances, The Big Blue cut a game-high 14-point, early second-quarter deficit to four by halftime.
“Really impressed,” Leon said. “I texted Kevin earlier in the day and said ‘Sorry about everything that’s going on.’ It’s got to be hard, It’s tough mentally. He said, ‘We’re starting a new season.’”