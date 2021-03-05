Hamilton Schools announce new athletic director choice

Hamilton Schools have promoted from within for the next athletic director, filing a vacancy created by the resignation in January in the wake of an investigation of a student transfer’s basketball eligibility.
The school system’s current interim athletic director, Melissa Harvey, is scheduled to be approved by the Hamilton Board of Education at its March 11 meeting, according to statement released Thursday by Hamilton School officials.
The former athletic director, Bill Stewart, resigned Jan. 21 shortly after it was revealed the high school had violated Ohio’s student transfer eligibility rules in regards to a member of the boys’ varsity basketball team.
The discovery and subsequent school district investigation prompted the Ohio High School Athletic Association to order the Hamilton boys’ team to forfeit all of its wins season up to that point.
Hamilton officials said Harvey has served as the Hamilton High School - Freshman Campus Athletic Director for the past 15 years, where she also taught Health and the “Fit for Life” physical education course.
She has also coached softball, soccer, volleyball, and basketball as an assistant or head coach throughout her nearly 30 years in Hamilton City Schools.
“Ms. Harvey is a graduate of Hamilton High School (Class of 1987) and active in numerous district and community programs.”
“Melissa’s commitment to Hamilton and her ability to connect with students/athletes, parents, and community set her apart from a very deep and talented pool of applicants,” said Hamilton officials.
“The Hamilton City School District Board of Education is excited to have Ms. Harvey lead our athletic program for many years to come.”