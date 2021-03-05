Hamilton Schools announce new athletic director choice

She has also coached softball, soccer, volleyball, and basketball as an assistant or head coach throughout her nearly 30 years in Hamilton City Schools.

“Ms. Harvey is a graduate of Hamilton High School (Class of 1987) and active in numerous district and community programs.”

“Melissa’s commitment to Hamilton and her ability to connect with students/athletes, parents, and community set her apart from a very deep and talented pool of applicants,” said Hamilton officials.

“The Hamilton City School District Board of Education is excited to have Ms. Harvey lead our athletic program for many years to come.”