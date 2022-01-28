Hamilton residents may apply for money to help improve their neighborhood

A microgrant program that is designed to support Hamilton residents in the betterment of their neighborhoods has opened for applications.
The 17 Strong Board is seeking locals to help create safe, clean and engaged areas and it will give money to those with solid ideas for doing this.
The board is citizen-led and represents the 17 neighborhoods of the City of Hamilton. Microgrants from 17 Strong provide financial support for programs, projects of events that promote the coming together of the people of a neighborhood and improve safety there.
Awards range from $500 to $2,500 and are granted after selection by the 17 Strong Microgrant Committee.
Love Your Block grants will be open for applications in March. The LYB grants empower neighbors “to take pride in making the front of your home somewhere you want to spend time, interact with neighbors and participate in rebuilding the social landscape of neighborhoods,” according to the grants application website.
To learn more or to apply, click here.
