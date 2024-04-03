Hamilton police charge man here illegally with aggravated murder

The body of the unidentified person was discovered on Monday, and investigators interviewed Garcia-Gutierrez on Tuesday night. Bucheit said the homicide likely occurred within 48 hours prior to his arrest on weapons-related charges.

Garcia-Gutierrez was an example used by Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones in his press conference expressing his frustrations with the Biden Administration’s immigration enforcement and border policies. The sheriff said Friday that Garcia-Gutierrez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon while intoxicated and obstruction, and he was detained on an ICE holder. Jones said Garcia-Gutierrez had also been to prison three times and deported seven times.

Before the aggravated murder charge, Garcia-Gutierrez had been facing two years and seven months in prison. This charge could lead to a 30-year prison sentence or death.

