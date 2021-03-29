Hamilton, Middletown work to vaccinate high-risk homeless population against COVID-19

Hood said the city of Hamilton Health Department has been “incredibly responsive” to Serve City, coming to the facility to vaccinate residents and staff.

Of the 45 residents at Serve City, 36 are fully vaccinated, Hood said.

Hope House in Middletown has also received “a pretty good turnout” with homeless residents taking the vaccine, said Scott Miller, nurse with the Middletown shelter.

“About half to three-fourths have actually approached us asking to get vaccinated, which is pretty good among a population that generally has a distrust of anything related to vaccination and medical processes,” Miller said.

He said there is misinformation spread among the homeless population. But Hope House and Serve City work to provide information and education to their residents.

“Then they become more open to say, ‘Hey, maybe this will be something that would be good for me,’” Miller said.

At Hope House, only two people did not return for the second shot, and Serve City has seen 75 percent of residents stay or return for the second shot.

Brandon Saurber, Hamilton spokesman, said the city’s health department partners with organizations that work with vulnerable populations, like the Hamilton YWCA, which also runs a women’s shelter, rehabilitation facilities like Modern Psychology and Wellness, and mental health facilities like Center Haven.

Every Thursday, the Hamilton Health Department is at the Butler County Fairgrounds for a mass vaccination clinic. Hundreds of Hamilton residents have been vaccinated by the city health department, Saurber said.

The health department is changing how it schedules vaccinations moving forward. For more information, visit www.hamilton-oh.gov/health. Sauber said the city hopes to vaccinate more than 2,000 next Thursday.

The Butler County General Health District runs clinics at the fairgrounds on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Scheduling information for Butler County is at health.bcohio.us and Middletown at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Pharmacies for certain Kroger, CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid locations can be accessed at their websites.