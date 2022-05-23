Hamilton Mason Road reopens but traffic near roundabout work delayed today

The Butler County Engineer’s Office said Monday that construction at the roundabout at Five Points in Fairfield Twp. will shift throughout the day, leading to traffic delays.
Work that occurred on the Hamilton Mason Road side of the roundabout is complete and the road there is reopened.
Official suggest anyone who travels through the Five Points area may want to consider alternate driving routes today as the other work happens.
