Hamilton man pleads guilty to possessing a machine gun-conversion device

Ervin was indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested in June, and his plea agreement includes a recommended sentence of 5 years in prison.

In May 2024, Hamilton police officers executed a search warrant at a residence where Ervin had been living, according to court documents. Officers were initially called to the house in response to a strangulation incident, which Ervin pleaded guilty in state court.

However, officers discovered seven firearms, a conversion device and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition inside the residence. Because he is a previously convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Ervin was convicted in Butler County Common Pleas Court for arson, a fourth-degree felony, in 2009, and robbery, a second-degree felony, in 2013.