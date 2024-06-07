Hamilton man dies after clothes catch fire in accident

By
16 minutes ago
A Hamilton man died after a fire at a home on Poplar Street.

Hamilton Police spokesperson Brian Ungerbuehler said Charles Needham, 51, was starting a fire in the 500 block of Poplar when his clothes caught fire. The fire was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Needham was transported to U.C. Medical Center, where he died on Thursday.

The fire is considered an accident, Ungerbuehler said.

About the Author

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

