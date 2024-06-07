Hamilton man dies after clothes catch fire in accident

A Hamilton man died after a fire at a home on Poplar Street.
Hamilton Police spokesperson Brian Ungerbuehler said Charles Needham, 51, was starting a fire in the 500 block of Poplar when his clothes caught fire. The fire was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Needham was transported to U.C. Medical Center, where he died on Thursday.
The fire is considered an accident, Ungerbuehler said.
