Hamilton man charged in child pornography investigation

Brandon Keith Marlow, 36, was charged after a lengthy investigation and an interview by sheriff’s detectives. Marlow is charged with three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance, all felonies, and misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments. There will likely be more charges as the investigation continues, detectives said.

Marlow was arraigned Monday in Hamilton Municipal Court, where bond was set at $75,000. He is scheduled to be back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.