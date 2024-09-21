Hamilton Hispanic Festival: What to know about this inaugural event

Adriana Reyes, founder and co-chair of the event, said the Hamilton Hispanic Festival spotlights the community and is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of Hispanic individuals to the city and foster understanding and appreciation among diverse communities.

“I started thinking, ‘Why is there no festival, celebration, or anything positive about our culture in the City of Hamilton, where there has been a community of Hispanic Latinos for the past 30 years’ and nothing like this has come about. So, I decided to start this journey to make it happen,” said Reyes.

“The vision was to have a celebration of food, live music, and dance, and to showcase everyone in their native costumes that they wear in their native countries, but it has become so much bigger and better,” she said.

The festival will feature authentic food, music and dance. Sponsored by the YMCA, kids can enjoy face painting, inflatables, and a petting zoo in the Kids Zone. Rosie Red will make an appearance at 3:30 p.m.

“We are going to have the inauguration with Mayor Pat Moeller and council members, along with the students who have made this possible. After that, we are going to feature a variety of music and dance groups,” Reyes said.

Live music and dance performances throughout the day include Mariachi Azteca from 2-3 p.m., Ballet Chinelos (3-4 p.m.), Daglio (4:30-6 p.m.), Ballet Folclórico Xochihua (6-6:45 p.m.) and Kumbia Latina and Salsa at the Park (7-9 p.m.).

Food options include El Rancho Nuevo, Scooter Dogs, Antojitos Leon Guanajuato, Taquizas El Cobijas, El Mariachi, Miriam’s Fruta, Buñuelos Morus and more.

Jose Contreras, festival co-chair, said the Hamilton Hispanic Festival serves as a platform to highlight Hispanic art, music, food, and traditions, creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere. Additionally, it promotes cultural exchange and unity and aims to strengthen bonds within the community.

“I work at Badin High School, and every year for the last two or three years, I’ve been taking students from our Latino student club to different Hispanic festivals to allow them to share about our school, and also to celebrate their heritage. We went to Fairfield, and we went up to Oxford, and when I searched for Hamilton, I realized there wasn’t anything here. Last fall, we did a city event and Adriana and I started talking. For me, it was a no-brainer to get involved.”

Other Hamilton Hispanic Festival committee members include Sol Otero-Carbajal, Mitzi Hernandez and Victor Sanchez as well as students from Hamilton High School and Badin High School.

HOW TO GO

What: Hamilton Hispanic Festival

When: 2-9 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton

Cost: Free. Items available for purchase

More info: hamiltonhispanicfestival.com