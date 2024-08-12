Hamilton High School main campus being cleared due to bomb threat

The city school district has a staggered start to the 2024-2025 school year with students whose last names begin with A through K attending today. Tuesday will see students with names L through Z attending, and all students will report to their respective school buildings on Wednesday.

Hamilton City Schools Superintendent Mike Holbrook said they “place student and staff safety as a top priority” which is why the high school administration immediately vacated the campus and contacted the Hamilton Police Department. Officers are on the scene and coordinating a sweep of the building.

Hamilton Police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said there are a number of police officers and detectives at the school campus, assisting with the evacuation. The department has also reached out to other Butler County agenies to assist with clearing the school at this time.

“Due to an abundance of caution, we are dismissing all high school students early,” Holbrook said.

While the district is encouraging all students to take their bus home, if parents do come to pick up their child, they are to enter the school building off Northwest Washington Boulevard and will be guided through the parking lot, exiting the campus on Eaton Avenue.

No other entrances will be available.

All after-school programs at Hamilton High School Main Campus are canceled, and any student who has left belongings in the building will not be permitted to enter the building to pick the items up until after the search has been completed. The search is likely to be completed late tonight or tomorrow morning.

It’s uncertain at this time how Tuesday’s school day will be impacted by the search. Hamilton High School’s main campus is the only one impacted.

“As additional information is uncovered, we will communicate it through our school messenger system,” Holbrook said.