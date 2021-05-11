Hamilton County woman could get death penalty if convicted of killing 4-year-old daughter

Court documents said Robinson later admitted to punching and strangling the girl until she could no longer breathe, and doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital observed signs of “prolonged physical abuse” when Nahla was admitted.

Deters said he believes the couple left the toddler alone at the home while they went to the grocery store. When they returned, she had a bathroom accident.

“She was not toilet trained, had urinated,” said Deters. “The mother snaps, attacks Nahla, hits her, strangles her.”

Deters said doctors documented a broken arm, internal bleeding and bruising as well as a burn on her hand from that incident. He said doctors noted months of prior abuse and malnutrition.

She died April 21. Deters said she weighed 23 pounds, half of what a healthy 4-year-old weighs.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide caused by strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Robinson was initially charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and child endangering. Monday’s indictment drops the attempted murder charge and adds three for murder.

“I have never understood how anyone could hurt a little kid so badly, especially the child’s own mother,” Deters said. “Violence like this goes against every instinct we are born with as humans and as parents.”

The boyfriend, Washington, faces charges of obstruction and child endangerment. Deters said he could face more.

Nahla’s father, Nathaniel, has set up a GoFundMe to assist with funeral and other expenses.