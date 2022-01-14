Hamilton City Schools superintendent on closures: These are ‘unprecedented times’

Holbrook praised the district’s employees for their sacrifices since the American onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Hamilton Board of Education President Laurin Sprague described the virus’ impact on the city schools this school year as “a rollercoaster.”

“I wish we had a crystal ball to tell our parents what to expect next but we don’t know what to expect next,” said Sprague.

In other board action, the members unanimously voted to return Sprague as board president for 2022 and Margaret Baker as vice president.

Both will be serving in those board capacities for a second consecutive year.

Sprague said the two-year tenures are by design and a tradition in recent years for the board to take advantage of leadership continuity.