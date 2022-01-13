COVID-19: Four more area districts close because of low staffing

The moves come as other districts in the region have made similar move in response to historic teacher and school staff absentee rates brought on the latest jump in virus cases, a trend that is being mirrored across Ohio and the nation.

Earlier this week, the 10,000-student Hamilton Schools ordered its schools closed starting today through Monday.

Area school officials are also taking advantage of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday and schools’ scheduled closings on that day.

By closing Friday school officials are extending the length of time staffers can remain at home to recover from what medical experts said is the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is generally milder than the original virus or the Delta variant.

Area school officials urge all school families to check with their local school district and school building websites regarding whether live classes are being held and the impact of COVID-19 on any previously scheduled extra-curricular activities.