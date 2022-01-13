COVID-19: Four more area districts close because of low staffing

The local surge in COVID-19 cases will keep thousands more students out of classes Friday as additional area school systems announced closures today.
Officials at Butler County’s largest district — the 17,000-student Lakota Schools — told school families its 23 school buildings will be shut down Friday due to staffing shortages caused by illnesses and absences from COVID-19.
And officials at Madison Schools also announced today the end live classes after today’s class schedule as has the 6,300-student Middletown Schools and the 4,500-student Kings district in southern Warren County.
“Since returning from winter break, we have shared with you our concerns about the high number of staff absences, lack of substitutes and the impact this is having on the daily operation of our buildings. Unfortunately, the situation has not improved this week,” wrote Matt Miller, superintendent of Lakota Schools, which is the largest suburban district in southwest Ohio and the ninth largest in the state.
“In fact, it has become more widespread. We now have multiple buildings without a principal or assistant principal, as well as several schools without nurses. Our teacher and support staff absences without substitutes are in the high double digits. Absences are also impacting our custodial staff, child nutrition and, of course, busing. This high rate of staff absences is presenting a challenge at every school,” said Miller.
The moves come as other districts in the region have made similar move in response to historic teacher and school staff absentee rates brought on the latest jump in virus cases, a trend that is being mirrored across Ohio and the nation.
Earlier this week, the 10,000-student Hamilton Schools ordered its schools closed starting today through Monday.
Area school officials are also taking advantage of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday and schools’ scheduled closings on that day.
By closing Friday school officials are extending the length of time staffers can remain at home to recover from what medical experts said is the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is generally milder than the original virus or the Delta variant.
Area school officials urge all school families to check with their local school district and school building websites regarding whether live classes are being held and the impact of COVID-19 on any previously scheduled extra-curricular activities.
