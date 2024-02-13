Hamilton city manager hired to run Butler County development group

He has served as city manager since 2010.

“Mr. Smith brings significant experience in business and economic development to the BCFA, having spearheaded over $1 billion dollars in current and proposed investment to the city of Hamilton over his tenure as city manager,” a release from the group said.

The BCFA said Smith’s knowledge and leadership in attracting business development to Hamilton will be instrumental in his new role as he will now lead the development efforts for all of Butler County.

Supporters said Smith’s appointment is a “win-win” for both the city and Butler County, saying, “He will be able to continue assisting the city with its development efforts while expanding his role to the entire county.”

Hamilton also is creating its own development agency, the Hamilton Development Finance Authority.

“Today is an important day for the future of Butler County,” said Brad Evans, president of the BCFA Board of Directors. “ ... In looking at the expansion of the programs outlined in the Strategic Plan and the skill sets identified for the CEO, it became obvious that Joshua Smith, and all that he has accomplished at the city of Hamilton, was a perfect fit to become BCFA’s the first CEO.”

Smith said he felt privileged to accept the job and wants to “lead impactful development initiatives that will enhance quality of life, foster economic growth, promote employment opportunities, and attract investment throughout Butler County.”

