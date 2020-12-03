Hamilton brewery hopes new tent, award-winning hard cider help winter business

Municipal Brew Works’ P.O.G. (a blend of passion-fruit, orange and guava purees) earned a gold medal at the U.S. Open Beverage Championships, where the awards were announced Thanksgiving Eve.

Also winning medals were Swine City, which had its Blackhoof Grape win a silver; and Sycamore Township’s March First Brewing and Distilling, which won gold for its “Asta Bomb Pop” berry flavor.

“It’s pretty awesome,” said Daniel Ebben, who owns Swine City with his wife, Deborah. “A seltzer for us wasn’t really ever a plan that we wanted to work on” but it was something they perfected during the first coronavirus lockdown.

“The traditional beer crowd doesn’t really love them, but when they realize that they’re not White Claw — hence, the joke and the name, Black Hoof. It’s less carbonated and more flavorful than White Claw,” Ebben said.

“Some people believe that seltzers are more of a health or a fitness drink, but it’s alcohol still, so it’s not really the bastion of health that some people think it is,” he said. On the other hand, it is a gluten-free option to beer.