Halloween events will go on Butler County: What officials are saying

Halloween activities like hayrides and haunted houses put people in close contact with individuals outside of their households and pose an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure, Bailer said. It is strongly recommended that activities like these should be canceled or avoided.

Middletown is holding its citywide trick-or-treat, but has cancelled the City Building trick-or-treat and Touch A Truck event, according to a city official. Trick-or-treat is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. The city is asking residents to share their trick-or-treat photos, using #MiddletownHalloween.

West Chester is holding its trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. It’s encouraging families to be safe and observe the state’s guidelines for wearing a mask, staying in family groups and maintaining distance, said Barb Wilson, spokeswoman.

“Halloween is a fun tradition for families that offers many opportunities for interpretation and creative ways to celebrate that might pose less potential risk than traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating,” she said.

Even Superman will be asked to wear a protective mask this year during trick-or-treat due to concerns about the coronavirus. FILE PHOTO Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

To lower risk, the Butler County General Health District said communities should consider safer, socially distant ways to celebrate Halloween:

Holding a drive-through or drive-in trick-or-treat event, with children in costume and face coverings staying in cars and collecting treats from individuals spaced at least six feet apart.

Holding drive-by costume or car-decorating contests with judges who are physically distanced.

Leaving treats for friends and neighbors.

Decorating your home and hide treats as an alternative to trick-or-treating.

Holding costume parties or pumpkin carving events or contests online, such as by video conference.

LOCAL TRICK-OR-TREATING