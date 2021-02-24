Guy Fieri’s ‘Flavortown Kitchen’ opens at West Chester, Mason locations

According to Guy Fieri’s website, a “Flavortown Kitchen” location has opened at 9436 Waterfront Dr. in West Chester and 5045 Deerfield Blvd. in Mason, which are both address for Bravo! Italian kitchen locations.

Flavortown Kitchens are rapidly popping-up across the U.S. and are operating as “ghost kitchens” instead of stand-alone, brick-and-mortar establishments. There are already 11 Flavortown Kitchen locations listed in Ohio.