Guy Fieri’s ‘Flavortown Kitchen’ opens at West Chester, Mason locations

Legendary foodie king and Food Network star Guy Fieri has opened a delivery-only restaurant at locations in West Chester Twp. and Mason.
According to Guy Fieri’s website, a “Flavortown Kitchen” location has opened at 9436 Waterfront Dr. in West Chester and 5045 Deerfield Blvd. in Mason, which are both address for Bravo! Italian kitchen locations.
Flavortown Kitchens are rapidly popping-up across the U.S. and are operating as “ghost kitchens” instead of stand-alone, brick-and-mortar establishments. There are already 11 Flavortown Kitchen locations listed in Ohio.
“Flavortown Kitchen is a delivery-only restaurant featuring real-deal flavors from Chef Guy Fieri,” according to the Flavortown website. “From our signature Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings to our award-winning Mac N Cheese Burger, all of Flavortown’s favorites come straight to your doorstep.”
Breaking entertainment news outlet, Deadline, reported that Flavortown is partnered with Robert Earl, the Planet Hollywood founder, in a company called Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), a company that trades in virtual kitchens to help existing restaurants gain extra revenue from celebrity-branded concepts.
The new chain is growing in 24 states, with most locations having launched in late January or early February, reported Deadline.
We will update this story with more information as we learn more.