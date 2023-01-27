Guide: Things to do this weekend

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Learn it at Lunch: Native American Series: Foraging and Preservation, at the Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon. No RSVP required.
- The Boomer Boys Musical, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
- January Pint Night, Jungle Jim’s International Market, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. Visit the tasting bar to try beverages from multiple brewing companies and there may be a special pint glass. Various brewers featured every Friday in January. 5 to 9 p.m.
- American Legion Post 218 Fish Fry, 116 S. Main St., Middletown. 5 to 7 p.m. or until sold out, 513-422-5621
- Spanish Wine Dinner, The Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 6 to 9 p.m. junglejims.com
- Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
- 10SoCo Concerts: The Spirit of Harriet Tubman, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 8 p.m. oxarts.org
- Mark Wills, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Performing Arts Academy presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel,” at Performing Arts Academy, 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
- Greater Cincinnati Remodeling Show, at Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati.
- Annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. cincinnatiboatsportandtravelshow.com
SATURDAY
- Exhibitions Open House, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford.
- It’s All in the Stitch - Knitting, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 to 3 p.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net
- Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Schoolhouse in the Pioneer Village, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6 p.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net
JAN. 29
- Receptions Fairfield Annual Bridal Show, at 5975 Boymel Drive, Fairfield. Two sessions, noon and 2:30 p.m., 513-860-4100
- Ohio Kings Basketball vs. Ohio Bruins, at Wade E. Miller Arena, 591 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 5 p.m. Special pre-game tribute to William “Kip” Moore. Free haircuts during the game. Portion of the ticket proceeds benefit Middie Way Youth Baseball. theohiokings.com
FEB. 1
- Celebrating Self presents Woodrow “Woody” Keown, Jr. of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- Communication As Art: Public Speaking 101, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:30 p.m. No charge, but RSVP to vaughnjh@miamioh.edu.
- Dancing with the Stars: Live, at Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. 2023 Tour with Gabby Windey and Daniel Durant. tafttheatre.org
FEB. 2
- Discovery on the Farm - Yackety Yack with the Animals, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. Registration is requested, walk-ins are welcome. yourmetroparks.net
FEB. 3
- Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Oxford Community Contra Dance, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Lessons at 7:30 p.m., dancing from 8 to 10 p.m. oxarts.org
- Lorrie Morgan, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
FEB. 4
- Run the Parks 5k Series, at Four Mile Creek Mill Race Preserve, 5401 Corsco Road, Oxford. 10 a.m. to noon. Register at yourmetroparks.net.
- Ears are for Reading, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is requested by calling 513-867-5835. yourmetroparks.net
- Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 to 2 p.m.
- The Emotional Support Tour with John Crist, at Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati. 4 and 7 p.m. tafttheatre.org
- Ohio Kings Basketball vs. Beaver County Indians, at Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. 6 p.m. theohiokings.com
- Greater Cincinnati Heart Ball, at Hyatt Regency, 151 W. 5th St., Cincinnati. 6:30 p.m. Cincinnatiheartball.heart.org
- Kiwanis Club of Middletown Prohibition Party Fundraiser, at FOE 528 Lodge, 1300 First Ave., Middletown. 7 to 10 p.m. Fundraiser for Safety Town.
- Fitton Showstoppers presents The NewBees Present: Super Sounds of the ‘70s, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Sleep Tight, Comedy Hypnosis Show with David Anthony, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
FEB. 7
- McGuffey House and Museum Meeting and Program, at the auditorium, Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 2 p.m.
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Pinnacle Ridge Bluegrass and Gospel Band.
FEB. 8
- Amphibians of Butler County with Jeff Davis, at Voice of America MetroPark, Ronald Reagan Lodge, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 7 p.m.
FEB. 9
- SongFarmers, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session. Bring your non-electric instruments and join in.
FEB. 9-12
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre presents “Clue,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd.
FEB. 10
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6 p.m. oxarts.org
- Cupid’s Family Shuffle, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 6 p.m. Dance intended for families with children under the age of 12, fairfield-city.org
- Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
- Stellaluna, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Sweet Seasons: A Celebration of the Music and Life of Carole King, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. Part of the Wine, Women & Song Series. fairfield-city.org
- Kolby Cooper, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
FEB. 11
- Galentine’s Day Lunch, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 11:30 a.m. Get your “Gal Pals” together for an afternoon of fun. A light lunch will be served a make a Valentine’s Day themed craft. fairfield-city.org
- Wine + Chocolates & Music, at Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp. 1 to 9 p.m. Reservations required. hanoverwinery.com
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- Mike Massé: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock in Concert, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org
FEB. 16-19
- INNOVATheatre presents Next to Normal, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
FEB. 17
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Steinway artist Bruce Murray. Free
- The Lacs, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
FEB. 18
- Let’s Go Hiking - Tracks, Scats & Signs, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. fairfield-city.org
- Jazz & Cabaret present Mardi Gras Night, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Easton Corbin, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
In Other News
1
Fairfield Parks and Recreation to host multiple Valentine’s Day-themed...
2
Longtime Butler County attorney and judge dies
3
Hamilton considers selling former Maple Avenue depot
4
It’s cold out there: Here are some indoors-y things to do in the region...
5
A first in nearly a century: 2 women lead Hamilton City Schools board...
About the Author