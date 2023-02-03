Guide: Things to do this weekend

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Oxford Community Contra Dance, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Lessons at 7:30 p.m., dancing from 8 to 10 p.m. oxarts.org
- Lorrie Morgan, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
SATURDAY
- Run the Parks 5k Series, at Four Mile Creek Mill Race Preserve, 5401 Corsco Road, Oxford. 10 a.m. to noon. Register at yourmetroparks.net.
- Ears are for Reading, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is requested by calling 513-867-5835. yourmetroparks.net
- Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 to 2 p.m.
- The Emotional Support Tour with John Crist, at Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati. 4 and 7 p.m. tafttheatre.org
- Ohio Kings Basketball vs. Beaver County Indians, at Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. 6 p.m. theohiokings.com
- Greater Cincinnati Heart Ball, at Hyatt Regency, 151 W. 5th St., Cincinnati. 6:30 p.m. Cincinnatiheartball.heart.org
- Kiwanis Club of Middletown Prohibition Party Fundraiser, at FOE 528 Lodge, 1300 First Ave., Middletown. 7 to 10 p.m. Fundraiser for Safety Town.
- Fitton Showstoppers presents The NewBees Present: Super Sounds of the ‘70s, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Sleep Tight, Comedy Hypnosis Show with David Anthony, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
FEB. 7
- McGuffey House and Museum Meeting and Program, at the auditorium, Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 2 p.m.
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Pinnacle Ridge Bluegrass and Gospel Band.
FEB. 7-12
- “Annie,” in the Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati. cincinnatiarts.org
FEB. 8
- Amphibians of Butler County with Jeff Davis, at Voice of America MetroPark, Ronald Reagan Lodge, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 7 p.m.
FEB. 9
- SongFarmers, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session. Bring your non-electric instruments and join in.
FEB. 9-12
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre presents “Clue,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd.
FEB. 10
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6 p.m. oxarts.org
- Cupid’s Family Shuffle, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 6 p.m. Dance intended for families with children under the age of 12, fairfield-city.org
- Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
- Stellaluna, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Sweet Seasons: A Celebration of the Music and Life of Carole King, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. Part of the Wine, Women & Song Series. fairfield-city.org
- Kolby Cooper, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
FEB. 11
- Galentine’s Day Lunch, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 11:30 a.m. Get your “Gal Pals” together for an afternoon of fun. A light lunch will be served a make a Valentine’s Day themed craft. fairfield-city.org
- Wine + Chocolates & Music, at Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp. 1 to 9 p.m. Reservations required. hanoverwinery.com
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- Mike Massé: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock in Concert, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- “From Broadway to Bollywood” by the Mason Symphony Orchestra, at Great Wolf Lodge’s Sequoia Ballroom. 7:30 p.m., masonsymphonyorchestra.org
FEB. 16-19
- INNOVATheatre presents Next to Normal, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
FEB. 17
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Steinway artist Bruce Murray. Free
- The Lacs, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
FEB. 18
- Let’s Go Hiking - Tracks, Scats & Signs, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. fairfield-city.org
- Jazz & Cabaret present Mardi Gras Night, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Easton Corbin, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
