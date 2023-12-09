BreakingNews
Grandmother arrested after baby shot in Liberty Twp.

Credit: Susan Chiang

Updated 31 minutes ago
A baby was shot early Saturday morning at a Liberty Twp. residence, allegedly by her grandmother, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The six-month-old girl was shot in the head and has undergone surgery at an area hospital, according to detectives. The child is in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of Dutch View Court about 1:50 a.m. Three shots were fired in a house full of people, and police said suspect Mia Harris fled the scene.

Harris, 43, was later found by Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and arrested. She is charged with three counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felonies. Harris was booking into the Butler County Jail at about 7:30 a.m.

The charges are subject to change as the investigation continues.

About the Author

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

