Grand jury indicts driver in Hamilton crash that killed family of 3

Flowers and candles were left near the intersection of River Road and Hooven Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. The area was the site of a crash that killed three people earlier in the day. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A Butler County grand jury has indicted the man who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that killed a family of three last month in Hamilton’s Lindenwald neighborhood.

Brandon J. Begley, 41, of Fairfield Twp., was indicted on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, a charge that is a third-degree felony.

The crash was reported at 4:31 p.m. Dec. 21 after Begley, driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent south on River Road, crossed left of center to pass three vehicles, according to a police report.

As he moved back into the southbound lanes, the SUV hit a curb, causing him to overcorrect and veer left of center again. The Torrent then collided head‑on with a northbound 2008 Honda Civic.

Killed in the crash were the Honda Civic’s occupants: Milton Alvarez Lagos, 35; Bety Salazar Lopez, 27; and Milton Salazar Alvarez, 10.

The Civic then struck a detached garage in the 300 block of Hooven Avenue before hitting a fence in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue.

The Torrent continued to spin and struck a 2002 Ford F-150. The driver of that vehicle not injured.

The Torrent’s speedometer was “stuck at 80 mph,” according to the report. The posted speed in the area is 35 mph.

Hamilton City Manager Craig Bucheit, during a recent city council meeting, said police have stepped up traffic and speed enforcement on River Road and the surrounding neighborhood, including adding speed‑warning signs and patrol presence.

Hamilton Police close a portion of River Road in Lindenwald Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 while investigating a 3-vehicle crash that led to three people being killed. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED

