Student at Hamilton elementary school was 1 of 3 victims in Lindenwald fatal crash

“Milton was a friend to everyone and had a way of lighting up any room he entered. He joined Hamilton City Schools last November from Honduras, attending Highland through the remainder of his fourth-grade year before beginning at Ridgeway this past August. Milton was a fast learner with a big heart, and we’re incredibly proud of all the progress and growth he made while here in Hamilton,” the post on Facebook reads.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of River Road and Hooven Avenue, according to police. The three killed were Salazar Alvarez, Bety Salazar Lopez, 27, and Milton Alvarez Lago, 35.

Their vehicle, a 2008 red Honda Civic, was struck during the crash allegedly caused by a driver traveling 80 mph on River Road Sunday afternoon, according to coroner and police reports.

According to the crash report, a 2008 maroon Pontiac Torrent was traveling south on River Road and went left-of-center, heading into oncoming traffic. The vehicle struck a curb and then collided with a Honda Civic, traveling north, head-on.

The Civic then struck a detached garage in the 300 block of Hooven Avenue before hitting a fence in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue.

The Torrent spun and struck a 2002 white Ford F-150.

The speedometer of the Torrent was “stuck at 80 mph,” according to the report. The posted speed in this area is 35 mph.

Hamilton fire and police were at the scene for hours following the incident. The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) and Hamilton police detectives were also there to assist with the investigation.

The crash led to the closure of River Road between Laurel and Hayes avenues while it was under investigation.

The driver who allegedly caused the accident sustained significant injuries, according to the report, but charges have not yet been levied. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton PD at 513-868-5811.