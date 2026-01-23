Grand jury indicts man in head‑on crash that seriously injured woman

Breaking: Here’s where to find Butler County warming centers as temperatures plunge

A man arrested charged after a head-on collision in Liberty Twp. last November recently was indicted by a Butler County grand jury.

Yoan Jeronimo Perez Ventura, 27, is charged with:

  • aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony
  • two counts of operating a vehicle while impaired, a first-degree misdemeanor.
  • obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor
  • operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, a minor misdemeanor.
  • marked lanes (for going left of center), a minor misdemeanor.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Twp. Fire and Life Squad were dispatched to the 6400 block of Princeton Glendale Road (Ohio 747) just north of Princeton Road at 5:37 a.m. Nov. 20 on reports of a head-on collision, according to a release.

Ventura was heading northbound when the vehicle he was driving went left of center and collided with a vehicle heading southbound.

The driver of a vehicle heading south, a 28-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati West Chester hospital, according to the release.

Ventura was mechanically extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

There allegedly was an open alcoholic beverage in the car and the Ventura had no identification, provided a false name and several dates of birth.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Immigration agents also placed a detainer on him due to his immigration status, according to a November press release.

