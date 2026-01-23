5 arrested after burglary investigation by West Chester police, task force

Five burglary suspects are behind bars following a joint law enforcement operation Thursday in West Chester Twp.

West Chester Police Department conducted the operation in coordination with the Southwest Ohio Burglary Task Force, led by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, resulting in the suspects’ arrest.

Detectives gathered information that a specific home in the Beckett Ridge neighborhood was the potential target of an organized burglary ring targeting Asian-American business owners, according to a release by West Chester Twp.

Police conducted surveillance and identified four male suspects in the neighborhood who were preparing to burglarize the home.

When officers moved in, one suspect complied and was taken into custody at the scene. A second suspect fled on foot but was arrested by detectives.

Two other suspects fled in separate vehicles.

One was arrested following a traffic stop near the scene. The other led officers on a brief pursuit before being stopped on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at Guard Street, where a fourth suspect was arrested.

A fifth suspect, a woman, was later arrested in Franklin County, Ind.. Franklin County and Dearborn County sheriff’s offices, along with Hamilton Police Department, assisted in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

