18-year-old charged after Butler County smoke shop break-in, theft

The investigation determined that someone forcibly entered the business, which is located in a shopping center just south of Ohio 129, and stole multiple smoking items along with cash from the cash register.

While BCSO deputies were on scene processing evidence, officers from the West Chester Police Department arrived and told them that a similar burglary had occurred in their jurisdiction approximately 10 minutes before the Butler County call.

Through the course of the investigation, BCSO detectives identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jonathan A. Kren, of West Chester Twp.

Detectives, with assistance from the WCPD, executed a search warrant at Kren’s residence. During the search, evidence of criminal tools and stolen property were recovered.

Kren has been charged with:

breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony

possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony

theft, a first-degree misdemeanor

Additional charges are pending from BCSO in concert with other agencies, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This young man just turned 18, and instead of starting adulthood the right way, he’s starting it with felony charges,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a release. “That’s a sad path to choose and one that will follow him for the rest of his life.”