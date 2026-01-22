Breaking: Local store shelves emptying ahead of large winter storm

18-year-old charged after Butler County smoke shop break-in, theft

Jonathan A. Kren, 18, of West Chester Twp., was arrested following a breaking-and-entering incident at a Liberty Twp. business Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. He has been charged with breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and theft.

Jonathan A. Kren, 18, of West Chester Twp., was arrested following a breaking-and-entering incident at a Liberty Twp. business Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. He has been charged with breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and theft.
News
By
1 hour ago
X

A man suspected of breaking into and stealing items and cash from a Butler County business over the weekend is behind bars.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a breaking and entering at the VIP Smoke Shop, 7132 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Liberty Twp. around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation determined that someone forcibly entered the business, which is located in a shopping center just south of Ohio 129, and stole multiple smoking items along with cash from the cash register.

ExploreWinter storm: How much snow will we get? When will it start?
Jonathan A. Kren, 18, of West Chester Twp., was arrested following a breaking-and-entering incident at a Liberty Twp. business Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. He has been charged with breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and theft. CONTRIBUTED/BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

icon to expand image

While BCSO deputies were on scene processing evidence, officers from the West Chester Police Department arrived and told them that a similar burglary had occurred in their jurisdiction approximately 10 minutes before the Butler County call.

Through the course of the investigation, BCSO detectives identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jonathan A. Kren, of West Chester Twp.

Detectives, with assistance from the WCPD, executed a search warrant at Kren’s residence. During the search, evidence of criminal tools and stolen property were recovered.

ExploreBest of Butler County: The most popular nomination categories so far

Kren has been charged with:

  • breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony
  • possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony
  • theft, a first-degree misdemeanor

Additional charges are pending from BCSO in concert with other agencies, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This young man just turned 18, and instead of starting adulthood the right way, he’s starting it with felony charges,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a release. “That’s a sad path to choose and one that will follow him for the rest of his life.”

In Other News
1
Driver in triple‑fatal Hamilton crash still hospitalized; charges...
2
Fire spares Hamilton water reclamation plant operations; damage review...
3
Where the $15M investment to ‘reignite’ downtown Middletown will go
4
Extensive loss to shop’s inventory following Lester’s Rock N Roll Shop...
5
West Chester community continues Black history focus with ‘Live the...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter