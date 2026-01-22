Best of Butler County: The most popular nomination categories so far

Nominations for the annual Best of Butler County contest opened Monday, and the categories seeing the most noms so far include:
- Best barber
- Best social media follow
- Best artist
- Best community supporter
- Best place to work
- Best independent living
- Best tattoo shop
The number of times a person or business is nominated determines which ones become finalists and may be voted on (that will begin at the end of February). You can nominate once per day per subcategory.
There are more than 100 categories to enter nominations. This phase of the Best of Butler County contest closes Jan. 30.
This is the fourth year for the contest by the Journal-News.
The Best of Butler County is an opportunity for the most-deserving places and people to be given spotlight. We encourage nominations from every city and township throughout the county.
