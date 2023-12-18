Grand jury gets case of woman charged with allegedly shooting man in groin at Hamilton residence

A grand jury will now consider the case of a Hamilton woman was arrested Dec. 7 for allegedly shooting her ex-boyfriend in the groin at a Shuler Avenue residence.

Tonya Nester, 36, is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the shooting that happened about 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Shuler Avenue.

Following a preliminary hearing Thursday, Hamilton Municipal Court Judge Dan Gattermeyer found sufficient evidence to send the case to grand jury. Nester remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

A 911 caller named Nester as the suspect, telling dispatchers she came to the residence, began arguing with the victim and shot him “between the legs.”

The 39-year-old victim is heard in the background saying he was shot in the left testicle.

The victim was able to take the gun away from Nester, according to the 911 call and she fled heading east to Crawford Woods.

Nester was taken into custody on Caldwell Street, according to Hamilton Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

