Grand jury gets case of woman charged with allegedly shooting man in groin at Hamilton residence

Following a preliminary hearing Thursday, Hamilton Municipal Court Judge Dan Gattermeyer found sufficient evidence to send the case to grand jury. Nester remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

A 911 caller named Nester as the suspect, telling dispatchers she came to the residence, began arguing with the victim and shot him “between the legs.”

The 39-year-old victim is heard in the background saying he was shot in the left testicle.

The victim was able to take the gun away from Nester, according to the 911 call and she fled heading east to Crawford Woods.

Nester was taken into custody on Caldwell Street, according to Hamilton Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.