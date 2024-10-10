‘Gourd’ Big or Go Home: World’s best pumpkin carvers descend on Hamilton

“This is the largest collective group you’ll see in America this year,” said carver William Wilson.

He’s been working all year to put together this year’s roster of professionals for the Operation Pumpkin fall festival.

“Hamilton is extremely lucky to have this much talent this year,” Wilson said, noting carvers this year come as far away as Canada, Utah and Oregon and have participated in televised competitions on the Food Network. “The energy and the festival is like no other.”

The designs are varied and intricate. Liza Slaughter Barker is working on a carving of the children’s show “Bluey.” Anthony Pater replicated a Converse shoe from fellow artist Pheomie Demorin.

Demorin, a self-proclaimed Potterhead, was working on a Hogwarts piece. Freddy Kruger, a turtle and a scarecrow were also spotted.

In many ways, Shannon Gerasimchik explained, sculpting 140 pound pumpkins is a preview for the weekend’s biggest event.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, the artists will commence work on 2,000 pound gorges. It will take at least six hours.

“We get to go out and showcase our skills and put on a show for the crowd,” Gerasimchik said. “It’s a great competition, friendly competition amongst us for bragging rights on who wins the belt for the year.”

In 2023, Gerasimchik won a close competition for his work depicting a fish.

Look behind the competition, and the artists keep returning for their camaraderie. Demorin said she feels like her technique has improved in the past year after watching others: “I ask everyone around me for help if something’s weird … I’m new to this.”

Since he was a little kid, Pater has admired the work of some of the individuals sitting next to him.

“The first time I was here, I felt so starstruck because I was surrounded by so much talent and so many heroes from my youth,” he said.

“My second time around is still exciting, but I feel like I’m part of them,” he said. “It’s been such a really rewarding process.”

You can find all the details about Operation Pumpkin’s weekend schedule here.