Everyone invited to ‘Hamilton Hurricane Hoedown’ to donate money to Helene victims

Explore Pioneer Life event at Governor Bebb Park is this weekend

The event includes a benefit concert with a day of live music featuring Bedel & Hibbard to aid those affected by hurricane flooding in the south will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Artspace Hamilton Gallery.

“The ties between Hamilton, Ohio and Appalachia are strong. Let’s give back to the communities that helped make Hamilton what it is today,” said Sam Hibbard.

The McCloskey Museum will present “Journey Cake, Ho!” Funds raised will be donated to the American Red Cross and the Appalachian Helene Response Fund.

“This event is free to enter, and will be pressure-free, as well. Our goal is to receive as much funding as possible in donations which can be made in cash, through credit card, or app, towards the Appalachian Helene Response Fund for long-term rebuilding efforts and to The American Red Cross for immediate needs in the affected regions,” Stark said.

In addition to Bedel and Hibbard, artists and arts organizations in Hamilton — including Artspace Hamilton Lofts and The Strauss Gallery, 3rd Street Music, WeArtHamilton, McClosky Wonder Works Museum, Miami University Regionals Appalachian Studies, Urban Appalachian Community Coalition, and others — are organizing the benefit concert.

Many local artists are involved including Logan Walden, who donated works from his “Free Bird” series to be auctioned off for the cause.

“I have a lot of fellow artists that I have worked with in my life that have been dramatically affected by the hurricane damage, especially in Asheville. The River Arts District was completely destroyed. I actually have a mural on a wall down there that went underwater,” said Walden.

“So, when I heard about Artspace putting together that event, I decided to donate my paintings to the cause. They are on auction, starting at $150 each. It’s the ‘Free Bird’ series that I painted in 2023. All of the profits go to supporting the victims of Hurricane Helene,” he said.

How to go

What: Hamilton Hurricane Hoedown

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 12

Where: Artspace Hamilton Gallery, 220 High St., downtown Hamilton

Cost: Donations can be made via cash, card or app.

More info: www.artspace.org and the Hamilton Hurricane Hoedown event page on Facebook. Watch the event page for the complete artist line-up.